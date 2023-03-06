LUXO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $103.50 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, LUXO has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One LUXO token can now be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $3,167.48 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

