Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $40.25 million and approximately $33,273.84 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00038895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00219973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,449.78 or 1.00023035 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001199 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,986.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

