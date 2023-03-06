Maj Invest Holding A S Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63,605 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 5.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.19% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $219,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 746,495 shares of company stock worth $15,963,886 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $355.65. 634,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

