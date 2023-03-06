Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 16,754 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

