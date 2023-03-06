Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

