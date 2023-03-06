Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.27% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.