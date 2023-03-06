Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW opened at $10.60 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

