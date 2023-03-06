Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 41,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 27,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$55.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

