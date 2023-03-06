MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,305.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,226.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,070.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $955.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

