MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $132.40 million and $3.68 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $29.75 or 0.00132323 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.88903794 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $2,321,666.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

