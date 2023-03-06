MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Down 7.3% in February

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CXH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.