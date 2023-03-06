Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £137.70 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban acquired 85 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £137.70 ($166.16).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

LON MAB traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 163 ($1.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.65. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 248.60 ($3.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £973.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195.40 ($2.36).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

