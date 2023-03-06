Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Shares Down 0.3%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 30,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIELY shares. Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.