Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,161 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

