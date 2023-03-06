Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Up 5.1%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.06. Approximately 365,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 216,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $32,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,466,850.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 21,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $1,167,037.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 745,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,412,753.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,617. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 202,422 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

