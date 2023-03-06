Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001800 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $236.36 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00073169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00053952 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024108 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 585,131,927 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

