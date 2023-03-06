Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells $38,025.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.7 %
MLI traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.10.
Mueller Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.
About Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
