My DeFi Pet Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $595,737.88 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.65 or 0.01294294 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00012981 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00032465 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.01662360 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000347 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,333 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

