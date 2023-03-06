National Bank Financial Raises BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$139.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $8.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Desjardins upped their price target on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a sector outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.20.
BRP Stock Performance
DOOO opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21.
BRP Company Profile
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
