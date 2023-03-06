Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading 4.5% Higher

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.76. 242,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 727,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 186,765 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

