Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading 4.5% Higher

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.76. 242,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 727,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
Further Reading
