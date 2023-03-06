NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 380 ($4.59) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 380 ($4.59) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.44.

NatWest Group stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2399 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

