Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $11,439.02 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00208037 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00097033 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00053444 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000881 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,641,941 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.