NEAR Protocol Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $84.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00009093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00053719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023932 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,616,374 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 865,616,374 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.0022752 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $70,942,628.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

