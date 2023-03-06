NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Raised to GBX 7,500

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.78) to GBX 7,500 ($90.50) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NXT. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,771.43 ($81.71).

LON NXT traded up GBX 154 ($1.86) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,052 ($85.10). The company had a trading volume of 321,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 4,306 ($51.96) and a one year high of GBX 7,076 ($85.39). The company has a market cap of £9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,543.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,857.20.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

