Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.16. 48,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 114,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.