NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NOV by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOV Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NOV traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 713,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,548. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.