Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,217,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,225. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($11.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 29.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Novavax by 239.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

