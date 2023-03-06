NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

NS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 291,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 444.46%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

