NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NS traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $16.12. 291,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,845. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,637,000 after buying an additional 643,843 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 402,416 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 799,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 347,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

