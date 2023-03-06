Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUMV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:NUMV opened at $31.15 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

