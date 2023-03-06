Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,557. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

