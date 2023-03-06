O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.60

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 277,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

