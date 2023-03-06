Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Up 2.3%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.96%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

