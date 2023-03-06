Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 619,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 94,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 16.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,488 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLK traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $24.31. 39,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

OLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

