Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.00

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$75.00 and last traded at C$75.00, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$74.00.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$180.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

Further Reading

