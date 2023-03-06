Ontology Market Capitalization Achieves $198.67 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $198.67 million and $15.94 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.05 or 0.06982670 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00073682 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023901 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

