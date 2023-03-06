Orchid One Day Volume Hits $3.05 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $63.20 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00039747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022047 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00220329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,502.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

