Palantir Technologies Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Palantir Technologies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,164 shares during the quarter. AdTheorent accounts for about 4.6% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of AdTheorent worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADTH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $15,679,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in AdTheorent by 193.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 225,939 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AdTheorent by 132.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 113,129 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ADTH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 83,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,017. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $140.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.01.
Several research firms recently commented on ADTH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
