Palantir Technologies Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Palantir Technologies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,164 shares during the quarter. AdTheorent accounts for about 4.6% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of AdTheorent worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADTH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $15,679,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in AdTheorent by 193.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 225,939 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AdTheorent by 132.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 113,129 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent Price Performance

Shares of ADTH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 83,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,017. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $140.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $51.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADTH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

AdTheorent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

