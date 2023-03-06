Palestra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 820,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,913,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 4.7% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,241,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

HLT stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $149.55. 482,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,488. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.22.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.43.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

