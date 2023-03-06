Palo Alto Investors LP Grows Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,977,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares during the quarter. eHealth comprises about 0.6% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 0.07% of eHealth worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $9.31. 289,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,063. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHTH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

