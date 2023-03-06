Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 306.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,485 shares during the period. Altice USA comprises 0.2% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.11. 852,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,643. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

