Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,214,600 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,558 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of W stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

