Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 114,165 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 134,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $794,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 44.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 82,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 118,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $221,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,665. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.