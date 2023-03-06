Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stake Lessened by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,089 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.11% of Par Pacific worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

Par Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $29.89.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.