Parian Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 265,000 ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. ViewRay accounts for approximately 3.1% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned about 0.15% of ViewRay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ViewRay by 70.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ViewRay by 82.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRAY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

ViewRay Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 366,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,070. The company has a market capitalization of $736.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.00. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

