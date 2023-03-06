Parian Global Management LP Buys Shares of 7,000 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 178,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 138,878 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 785.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 93,979 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 934.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $43.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

