Parian Global Management LP Makes New $413,000 Investment in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 96,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKD. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE BKD traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $3.27. 351,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,229. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

In related news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $57,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.