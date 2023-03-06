Parian Global Management LP Makes New Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Beauty Health accounts for approximately 0.6% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.30. 415,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,023. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

