Parian Global Management LP Raises Stock Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Parian Global Management LP raised its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,142 shares during the quarter. Stereotaxis comprises approximately 4.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned 1.10% of Stereotaxis worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 129,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 99,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

STXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.34. 274,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.71. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

