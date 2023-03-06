Park West Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 759,072 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 759,072 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,293,000. Fortinet accounts for 2.6% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fortinet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.51. 906,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,090. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

